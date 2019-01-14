To say that Mayor Matt Doyle’s head was full of garbage would be insulting, but factual.
The big new plans in Texas City, explained at Doyle’s annual State of the City address, involve a new garbage system, hired by the city, which will involve less hands-on labor and bigger and smarter machines.
He explained that big arms would pick up the new cans and shake the trash into the truck. It will be safer for the waste collectors. “You won’t believe what people put in the trash,” he said. It’s apparently a pretty dangerous job.
Customers have to get their trash out in time, probably on days that are new to them, and if they don’t, they will be missed, because the team of trucks will move quickly, he said.
The city people will continue to pick up brush and furniture and the like, which is good. We have the best when it comes to that end of the solid waste business.
“We are really spoiled in Texas City,” Doyle said. He then urged everyone to put brush out by the curb. “The grass won’t die,” he added.
Incidentally, there will be no more collection in alleys.
The talk took place in Moore Memorial Public Library, sponsored by Friends of the Library.
According to its financial report, they’re armed and ready to help with a lot of new plans for the library, as explained by director Luke Alven-Henderson.
According to his part of the program, the library is going to be expanded all over the place, but still within the walls of the existing building.
Shelves will be moved and rearranged. New study spaces for both small and large groups will be created.
A lot of the space will be devoted to creating a lounge atmosphere, where people can come in, get comfortable and read all day, if they want to.
Apparently, that big long desk in the front will be gone, along with lots of other things we’re used to seeing.
Alven-Henderson said the work is still under study by architects and probably won’t begin until late summer. It can all be done within the confines of 2019, he said.
He wants very much to expand the use of the library by more people. But the statistics right now are pretty impressive. They had 113,000 visits last year.
There are 206,000 catalogued items, including all kinds of things besides books. CDs, DVDs, eBooks, magazines, newspapers.
There’s high speed internet wired and wireless access, public computers and laptops. Printers, scanners and copiers. Large print materials. Spanish language materials. Programs for children and adults.
The whole place is very impressive and fixing to be more so.
A home away from home.
