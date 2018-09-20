The Beach Patrol’s budget for the next fiscal year was just approved by the Park Board of Trustees, and there are a couple of very significant changes coming up.
When lightning comes in the area we walk a delicate balance between protecting the public and protecting the people who protect the public. Our policy, which meets national best practice, is to pull the lifeguards out of the towers when lightning is within 10 miles as we simultaneously warn the beachgoers.
Protecting yourself from lightning when you’re on the beach means you get out of the water and off the beach. Don’t be a Ben Franklin!
Seeking cover from lightning involves getting to an enclosed structure with plumbing. The second best thing is a closed vehicle. The worst thing you can do is stand under an umbrella or a tarp waiting for the danger to pass.
Lots of beaches can clear the area quickly, but this is Galveston, and there are often hundreds or even thousands of people to clear. We do the best we can with whistles until the guard takes cover, and then we use the loudspeakers on the trucks.
Sure, the guards do the best they can to guard from nearby protection or vehicles, but this often means that people who choose not to heed the warnings are swimming without supervision until the lightning moves out of the area and the guards can get back in the tower.
Next year we are going to be able to put a couple of modern, aesthetically appealing fiberglass towers on the beach. They will have windows and can be sealed up for inclement weather, which means we can work the guards in cold, wind, rain and worse. Shielding from the elements also greatly reduces fatigue. But the most important thing is they can be fitted with lightning rods so guards can safely protect people during times of lightning.
We’ll try them out at 61st Street and Stewart Beach because these are areas of high use. They are costly, but if they work out we’ll be looking at sponsorship opportunities or grant funding to see if we can figure out how to put more of them out there.
The other really great thing is we have been given the go ahead to hire four additional year-round lifeguards. This will do wonders for establishing a career path and leadership pipeline. They will be our trainers, as well as having specialized training such as flood rescue, diving, tourism relations, personal water craft rescue, and more. Some may go on to become peace officers.
The big advantages though are that we can better address all the beach use we have during she “shoulder seasons” after and before the seasonal lifeguards are able to work.
We can greatly increase how many children we are able to provide water safety training to and hope to hit 20,000. Additionally, after all these years we will be able to not only provide emergency response year round, but also patrol.
Big thanks to the park board and administration for helping us help beachgoers.
