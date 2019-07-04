Hard to believe we’re already at the Fourth of July holiday. Summer is flying by. We’re fully staffed, as are the other emergency services. But with up to 500,000 visitors on the island this weekend, make sure you think of us as an added layer of protection and take protective measures to ensure your personal safety and that of your family. If you or yours are headed to the beach, remember not to check your brain at home or on the other side of the causeway.
Finally, we’re seeing normal summer water conditions as opposed to the constant wind, surf and currents that have plagued us since early May. We’re also starting to see a slight increase in critters like jellyfish and stingray, but so far it hasn’t been above our threshold to fly the purple flag that warns of high levels of marine pests though. Just as a reminder, the treatment for a jellyfish sting is rinsing with saline solution (or saltwater if that’s the nearest thing). This gets the tentacles off and keeps the sting from getting worse. Then do something for the pain like rub ice on it or treat with a topical anesthetic. Most stings are a short-term event and it’s extremely rare to see any kind of allergic reaction to them.
For stingrays, they’re easily prevented if you shuffle your feet while in the water. If you’re unfortunate enough to catch a barb in your foot or ankle you want to soak it in hot water immediately — but not so hot you burn your skin. The pain goes away very quickly. Then you need to seek medical attention because they have a 100 percent infection rate.
Stay far away from groins and piers to avoid rip currents. Also remember to keep a close eye on your children and wear a lifejacket if you’re a poor swimmer/child, on boats, or wade fishing. One thing to keep in mind is that we typically see a lot of heat related injuries (heat exhaustion and heat stroke) on this particular weekend. I’m not sure what it is about the combination of 10 hours of sun, barbecue and beer that brings this on. Don’t forget to hydrate the non-alcoholic way, wear protective clothes and use sunscreen, seek shade periodically, and use decent sunglasses. And of course, avoid swimming on the ends of the island at the San Luis Pass or the Houston Ship Channel.
Forecast looks great. Should make for a great holiday weekend, so come on out to the beach. Just remember to swim near a lifeguard. We’ll have guards at all the towers from early morning until dark. So, stop by the tower and chat with the guard for the latest local beach information when you get there.
We really hope this holiday is a chance for you to spend quality time with family and friends and to remember how lucky we are to live here. Be safe and have a great Fourth of July.
