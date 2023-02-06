There are no specific rules for how to use the Seawall Boulevard sidewalk, but there should be.
You can’t murder someone, of course, and it’s a bit public for adultery. Punching a rude person could land you in jail, though the temptation likely will arise.
Suggestions …
1. Put your phone away.
I like that TV commercial where the guy is so engaged with his phone he walks into traffic. Social media will rob you of the seawall experience. It might also lead to personal injury.
2. Understand that someone may run over you.
People often emerge from their vehicles onto the sidewalk totally, dangerously oblivious. The sidewalk hosts many vehicles — bikes, scooters, four-wheeled surreys.
Vehicular traffic rarely kills, but it can and does lead to the ER and some ugly road rash.
3. Watch your kids.
If you casually turn children loose on the seawall, they will be gob-smacked by the ocean and the strange, watchable adults around them.
Children are more likely than adults to step into the path of fast-moving vehicles.
4. Also, if in a group larger than two, please move to one side or the other.
Be aware that others may wish to pass around or through your club meeting. Move over or part, Red Sea-like.
5. Don’t litter.
There are local ordinances about litter, rarely enforced. So, visitors toss cigarette butts, dirty diapers (come on, really?), beer cans, gum wrappers, paper cups and glass bottles. Piles of pet poop abound.
Beneath the seawall near the East End Flats, you may see discarded refrigerators, couches, bicycles and active camps for the homeless (who ride a bus to the island and get off because this is, literally and figuratively, the last stop on the road of life).
6. Speaking of homeless people, don’t feed them. Also, not to suggest equivalency, don’t feed the feral cats.
My wife and I argue about this. I say giving money to homeless people probably won’t help them. She says, “Probably not, but right now, in this moment, I have the power to make them happy.”
“You’re probably just feeding their addictions and craziness,” I huff, indignant. “Give your money to the Salvation Army instead.”
Of course, this debate represents a fundamental difference between my wife and me. She is generous and loving, a little bit impulsive, and my basic philosophy is, “Don’t get your hopes up.”
I realize that as core philosophies go, “Don’t get your hopes up,” sucks.
And I rarely write a check to the Salvation Army.
7. Don’t try and cram your Ford F900 into a space made for a Honda Civic.
Usually, parking an oversized vehicle requires a wildly gesticulating village. Here’s a tip: Drive a couple of hundred yards in either direction. You’ll come to a more accessible parking space.
And I know they don’t really make a Ford F900. Don’t be so literal.
8. Expect the unexpected.
You may see almost anything along our seawall, such as: Prostitutes at work, not just soliciting but doing the deed itself. Panhandlers off their meds. A proselytizing man in a Santa suit toting a 12-foot cross.
If eccentricity puts you off, you’re absolutely in the wrong town.
9. Be polite.
Say good morning. Speak gently. Remember, the people you meet might be crazy or on drugs. Treat everyone as though he has a loaded pistol. This is a good rule for Texas generally, by the way.
So, welcome to our sunny sandbar. Have fun. Please spend some money while you’re here.
