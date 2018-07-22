Editor’s note: This is the first installment of “In Other Words,” a compilation excerpted from reader comments posted on galvnews.com. These are excerpts of comments that were sometimes longer than appearing here. The editors have attempted to maintain the original context.
“In Other Words” will appear every Monday on the Editorial page.
Guest column, July 11: “Don’t vote for Democrats in November election”
Cherry-picking the odd statement here or there and then adding your own prejudiced spin onto it does not damn an entire group. Especially a group like the Democratic Party. Democrats come from a wide spectrum of people. Democrats include people who are not amused by racist or prejudiced comments. Democrats include people who are appalled at the human impoverishment of Trump: ignorant of government, of history, of science, of philosophy, of art, incapable of expressing or recognizing subtlety or nuance, destitute of all decency. And appalled at the deplorable actions of the people who support this man.
Representative Gohmert certainly knows his constituents. He knows he can’t embarrass them, only impress them with his conduct. The Democratic Party will work to keep our country safe from the threats to our Constitution and democracy by those who would cheapen our country into a global bully. No thanks.
— Curtiss Brown
Thank you Ray Holbrook for your observations. Every one of your statements can be backed with statements from Democrat politicians and pundits and can be found in leftist news sources. Democrats know their socialist leftist party has been taken over by those even further left.
Democrat Party spokesmen — Maxine Waters, Nancy Pelosi, Chuckie Schumer, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, etc.
DNC Chair Keith Ellison is seen wearing a “Yo no creo en fronteras” T-shirt, which translates as “I don’t believe in borders.”
Liberal contributors to the GCDN forums — are you going to disavow the words and actions of your party leadership or embrace it?
From your posts it looks like you’re running away from them. What we sense is, “Shhhhh — we don’t want Republicans and Independents to know our real agenda.”
And if you don’t like the agenda — don’t vote Democrat. Most of Galveston County doesn’t.
— Carlos Ponce
News item, July 14: “Problems, but not crashes, plague Galveston’s seawall crosswalk”
To me, the crosswalks seem like an experiment to see how long it’ll take to create a fatality accident or incur a multi-million-dollar lawsuit. I can hardly believe the city is planning more of them! Please install stoplights at the crosswalks!
By the way, people only get used to new traffic-control measures when they encounter them over and over. Each week, Galveston has many thousands of newbies on the seawall. It could take years ... .
— Steve Fouga
Interesting how the crosswalks only serve a couple of hotels owned by the same guy. I’ve experienced two near misses so far. Both times I was nearly rear-ended while waiting for pedestrians to cross. It’s only a matter of time before someone dies there and it WILL be the fault of the city. If they need a light there, they should put one. Otherwise, the patrons of these hotels should just walk to the crosswalks at the intersection just like the rest of us do and like they’ve done in the past.
— Alan Loop
I have told city officials since the day those things were installed that someone will die because of the crosswalks. And a driver’s life will be ruined. The city claims a study was done and these two locations were determined to be the places on the seawall where the most jaywalking occurred. City Manager Brian Maxwell told me the locations were determined by “science” and “math” — not by demands from Tilman Fertitta. Right.
— Kevin Moran
News item, July 15: “Would islanders pay more for curbside recycling?”
Yes! I would gladly pay the extra $8.04 for curbside recycling, but I think that amount won’t fly for a lot of folks. Go back to the drawing board and figure out where at least half of that amount can come from a different source.
— Priscilla Files
Absolutely not. We recycle cans, cardboard and plastic bottles and it’s very easy to drop them off at the recycling center on the way to Target or Home Depot or (gasp!) a destination off the island.
— David Schuler
News item, July 19: “Hitchcock seeks manager to help fix financial woes”
Given the financial woes and politics resulting from them, that would be a “terminal” position for most. Better offer a minimum fixed-period contract to attract the best, otherwise most will avoid it.
— Ron Shelby
It amazes me that a city with as much Highway 6 frontage, on the doorstep of Galveston Island, is in the financial chaos that Hitchcock is in. You have all that road, yet you have an under-staffed police department and now are considering selling police cars. It would be a good laugh if it weren’t so sad a situation. Who would want this job other than for a quick resume boost and stepping stone?
— Rusty Schroeder
Keep up the good work Mayor Childress. Seems like you took over a thankless job.
— Blanca Bell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.