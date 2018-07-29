Editor’s note: This is the second installment of “In Other Words,” a compilation excerpted from reader comments posted on galvnews.com. These are excerpts of comments that were sometimes longer than appearing here. The editors have attempted to maintain the original context.
News item: Weber calls meeting with Russian officials ‘normal’ — July 24
It seems Randy Weber is trying the same playbook as the entire Trump administration, “We have no recollection of whether they actually attended,” said Emma Polefko, Weber’s communications director.
— Mike Zeller
You guys never give up with your criticism, do you? Our country is doing great.
— Jarvis Buckley
Weber should have just said he first heard about it in news reports.
That dodge has already been vetted and accepted by the Left. Repeatedly.
— George Croix
Whether it was “normal” depends on what they talked about. No doubt U.S. congressmen meet with shady foreign officials routinely. Torshin is definitely shady, and I bet Weber had the good sense to shrug him off, knowing of Torshin’s close ties to Putin and the Russian government, and knowing, as he said, that Russia is not our friend.
I’m gonna call bull ... on not recollecting whether Butina was present. If she was there, they would remember, particularly in light of her newly-found fame.
— Steve Fouga
Opinion: Let’s hope the state also scraps the pavers – July 28
It was a bad idea from the get-go. Also consider the north side where the 18-wheelers make the right hand turn to join the feeder to I-45. The turn needs to be opened up with more turning space so the front tires are not damaged by the broken up concrete curb. Front-tire sidewall damage on 18-wheelers are a horrific accident just waiting to happen.
— Billy Cochrane
One might think that after all these years of vehicle use on roadways that the designers of the roads would realize that some vehicles are bigger than others and will HIT the silly short radius curbs almost every intersection has. Why not make them all curved enough for 18-wheelers to make the turn without running up onto the curb? There’s almost always right-of-way room to do so. That would also allow trucks towing trailers, and little old guys looking through the steering wheel to see out the front windshield, and boneheads texting while driving to do the same thing.
Texas City finally got tired of replacing pavers at the SH146/FM1764 multiple intersections and changed the turning layouts. It helped.
— George Croix
News item: Parents lose fight for metal detectors at CCISD — July 24
Sorry, but that was a really dumb decision. Officials voted to increase shooter drills, which will definitely increase student anxiety given the recent Santa Fe shooting, without applying a solution that could reduce that anxiety spike.
— Ron Shelby
Would having students pass through metal detectors “reduce that anxiety spike?” Check with the students of Santa Fe after a few weeks of daily screenings to see if there is a decrease in anxiety.
Students are your best resource. Form a “think tank” of students that does not just include your NHS members, athletes, cheerleaders — students who “like” school. You don’t want a panel filled with “Patty Simcox” types. Ask them if you really wanted to bring a weapon on campus or harm somebody, how would you do it even with the presence of metal detectors. You have to remember a campus is not just the building. Metal detectors may prevent someone from bringing a weapon into the building, but not the buses that bring the students to school, not the school yard or playground, not the stadium, not the parking lot. But you cannot get paranoid about it. Just be observant and report something out of sync.
There were indications that the Santa Fe shooter was troubled. Start with that.
— Carlos Ponce
Don’t give up, parents! You’ll have a chance to bring this up every time another student is killed. In the meantime, I’m certain that armed guards, feel-good school counselors and active shooter drills will make CCISD students feel just as secure and protected as the “duck and cover” nuclear bomb drills made us feel during the Cold War.
— David Schuler
