Editor’s note: “In Other Words” is a compilation excerpted from reader comments posted on galvnews.com. These are excerpts of comments that were sometimes longer than appearing here. The editors have attempted to maintain the original context.
News item: County, Army Corps
trade blame for seawall hotel delay (Aug. 17)
I’m having a hard time seeing blame on the part of the county or the corps. Why isn’t the contractor accepting any blame. Developer Dennis Byrd is paying the company millions to build the hotel. Why wasn’t the contractor doing his due diligence? The wrong people are being blamed in my opinion.
Don Schlessinger
A contractor can’t follow a permitting process that is non-existent or is not clear. The county and corps are arguing about which one of them is responsible. If the county and corps don’t understand or know their own process, how is a contractor to know? Typical beaurocratic ineptness.
Micheal Byrd
I think there is plenty of blame to go around. Now, that said, get the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers out there and get it done. From here on out, it’s all on the engineers.
David Doe
I’ve worked for large corporations and understand that whenever procedures and/or protocol gets messed up it can become very unpleasant. However, the guys and gals in the back room (engineers, technicians, designers, etc.) usually step up and address the technical problems without involving themselves in the political turmoil. Get the form submitted, get the technical analysis done, and then decide on the next step. I am a curious to learn what the final outcome will be.
AJ LeBlanc
News Item: Chamber tells city to hold off on trash hauler contract (Aug. 18)
Just like with the LDR the chamber waits until the last minute to voice concern. I wonder how many of the 800 members truly oppose this if they have to be “urgently” solicited by the advocacy committee to do so.
You can see this contract as an attempt to interrupt free enterprise or you can see it as the city collectively bargaining for efficiencies, lower rates and better service for businesses.
Lisa Blair
The Republican Chamber of Commerce has the temerity to accuse the city of opposing “free enterprise” when their lord and master Donald Trump is demolishing the free market system in real time. I certainly hope the council has a backbone and does what’s best for the city instead of what’s best for the chamber.
Laura Burns
News Item: Has toll road trash talk stalled the Grand Parkway? (Aug. 19)
Toll roads have become a big city idea to force suburban commuters to move back to the big city “tax base.” Increasing the cost of suburban living to lure or force people to move back to the city. Paying one to three toll fees a day can make the commute one of the suburbanites’ biggest monthly expenses. On roads no better than non toll roads.
Gary Miller
My first inclination is to say, “So what?” cities and states, for that matter, do all kinds of things to increase their tax bases.
But more to the point, if it comes down to toll road or no road, I’ll take the toll road every time. So if Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick can find the means to build the highway without toll funding, good for him. If not, I say let’s be happy for a new toll road in Galveston County.
Steve Fouga
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.