Editor’s note: “In Other Words” is a compilation excerpted from reader comments posted on galvnews.com. These are excerpts of comments that were sometimes longer than appearing here. The editors have attempted to maintain the original context.
News item: For one substitute teacher, shooting still consumes every day (Aug. 4)
I am also a substitute teacher and (substitute teacher Flo Rice) is right. We do not get training and there are certain things we cannot do. We do not have access to email when notifications are sent that way and no keys to lock or unlock doors. There are, however, new types of meetings that are soon to take place that, I believe, will fix some of this. Thank the good Lord.
Kay Fritz
Substitute teachers need to have email access and keys to the rooms they are in. When I taught in New Mexico, I would leave my room key in my mailbox for a substitute, and the sub would return it to my box at the end of the assignment or the school day. Students were not allowed in the room where the teachers’ mailboxes were.
Paula Flinn
What do you think about a programmable classroom key, like they have in hotels, programmed to work only for that classroom and only for that day?
Carlos Ponce
News Item: Accused burglar threatened West End parrot,
police say (Aug. 9)
I would love to be at the trial when the parrot gives its testimony.
Bill Cochrane
News Item: Man bitten by shark near Crystal Beach, sheriff’s office says (Aug. 9)
If it would have been a child it would have been much worse. Folks need to stop fishing for sharks along the beach. It just encourages increased shark bites. Just stop please.
Jarvis Buckley
News item: A.R. “Babe” Schwartz, a Galveston champion in Austin,
dies at 92 (Aug. 10)
What a great champion for humanity! There will not be another. R.I.P. Babe, you left this world a much better place!
Pat Hallisey
He was the type of legislator who actually worked to represent the best interests of his constituents. I remember how wonderful it was to live here when he was working to protect and improve our quality of life! R.I.P. and thank you, Babe, for a life well lived!
Diane Turski
News item: Shrimp industry reeling from labor shortage (Aug. 12)
Work for Welfare, why can’t that be a program introduced into legislation? You receive welfare and are able bodied, work 20 hours a week, at minimum wage, with the remainder of the wages going to education. How hard is that logic? Why won’t anyone introduce a bill that seems so simple?
Rusty Schroeder
