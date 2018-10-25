If you attended this week’s Galveston Economic Development Summit you might have noticed the number of faces from around Galveston County. This event continues to grow in both scope, participation and influence.
The event was populated with elected and business representatives from around the county, and the inclusive energy could be felt.
The event featured panel discussions about economic development, education, small business development, the port and the city itself. Speakers shared thoughts as well as concerns of how to effectively move the community forward.
“I see a county in transition, I see a region in transition,” said Dane Carlson, Galveston County’s recently hired director of economic development. “The opportunity here is to embrace that change and to recognize that we are unique here in Galveston, but also part of the economic power of Houston.”
As Galveston County continues to evolve, each region is increasingly stepping forward to highlight and contribute the unique attributes it brings to the table. From the booming population base in League City, to the reinvigorated Port of Galveston, to the importance of the petrochemical industry of the mid-county, each is finding working together is not a zero-sum outcome, but rather the opposite.
Sitting on the front row was League City Mayor Pat Hallisey, while a few tables away sat Nick Finan, the executive director of management services in Texas City. Numerous elected officials — from local cities, the county and other entities — joined the hundreds of attendees from the regional business economy.
While the panels proved informative, the session brought keynote speaker, Robert Kaplan, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas to the stage.
Speaking with the knowledge and authority of monetary policy from the front lines, he shared his support for both the region and Texas as poised for continued growth and expansion.
Texas’ population is growing and there are good prospects that energy jobs will start growing again in the next few years, Kaplan said.
“Texas is extremely well positioned to outperform the rest of the country,” Kaplan said. “This state is growing at a very high rate, faster than most states in the United States, and I actually think it will outperform for some extended period of time.”
If you attended the summit, you witnessed firsthand the excitement, potential, and cooperative nature emerging throughout the county.
For this, everyone should be encouraged. Galveston County’s best days may indeed be ahead.
• Leonard Woolsey
