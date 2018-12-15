The U.S. House of Representatives should follow the lead of the U.S. Senate and vote before Dec. 21 to reauthorize the National Flood Insurance Program until May.
The program has been on the verge of lapsing for most of this year and would have lapsed Nov. 30, and again on Dec. 8, had congress not bumped the deadline incrementally down the line.
The reauthorization deadline is now Dec. 21.
Another stopgap reauthorization is not what the program needs, but it’s the only option at this point, given that House lawmakers have taken a break until Dec. 20, and the general turmoil in Washington.
Nothing as complicated as reforming the flood insurance program is going to get done before Dec. 21.
The only other option is for lawmakers to let the program lapse, which wouldn’t be the end of the world, but would be irresponsible and cause considerable chaos in the nation’s real-estate markets.
The more than 5 million flood insurance policies, providing $1.2 trillion in coverage, would remain in effect even if the program lapsed, according to an assessment of the law and past lapses by the Federation of Concerned Scientists.
A lapse would cut the program’s ability to borrow from the U.S. Treasury to $1 billion from more than $30 billion, however. That would mean the program would have to rely on revenue from premiums — about $3.6 billion a year — to cover claims.
If “the borrowing authority is reduced to $1 billion, FEMA would continue to adjust and pay claims as premium dollars come into the National Flood Insurance Fund and reserve fund,” the federation report stated.
“If the funds available to pay claims were to be depleted, claims would have to wait until sufficient premiums were received to pay them unless Congress were to appropriate supplemental funds to the NFIP to pay claims or increase the borrowing limit.”
A more serious problem is that no new flood policies could be put into effect if the program was allowed to lapse.
Federally regulated lending institutions and government-sponsored enterprises must require property owners in special flood hazard areas such as Galveston to purchase flood insurance as a condition of any mortgage on commercial and residential property that these entities make, guarantee or purchase.
Past lapses in the national flood program have caused serious problems for people trying to buy or sell houses, and for the industry serving them.
“During the lapse in June 2010, estimates suggest that over 1,400 home sale closings were cancelled or delayed each day, representing over 40,000 sales per month,” the federation study found.
“These figures applied to residential properties, but commercial properties were also affected by the NFIP lapse.”
The U.S. Senate already has passed a bill extending the program into May 2019. All the House has to do is agree with the Senate bill and pick the issue up again in May.
Failing to do that would be irresponsible and a disservice to citizens.
• Michael A. Smith
