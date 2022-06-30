Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..
The Fourth of July is coming up, and while we celebrate our nation's freedom we should also be mindful of littering while spending the long weekend at the beach.
Every holiday, Galveston sees a spike in out-of-town visitors looking to enjoy scenic views. While vital to Galveston tourism, residents are left to deal with litter-ridden beaches, which is just unnecessary.
