Editor’s note: “In Other Words” is a compilation excerpted from reader comments posted on galvnews.com. These are excerpts of comments that were sometimes longer than appearing here. The editors have attempted to maintain the original context.
LETTER: The Civil War was all
about greed, not slavery. Aug. 29.
Part of the Republican platform of 1860 called for the containment of slavery and Abraham Lincoln was their candidate. Lincoln was elected; however, he could not abolish slavery, only work to contain it.
Following the election, South Carolina left the Union. During the succession convention they gave their reason for leaving the Union, and that was the “increasing hostility on the part of the nonslaveholding States to the Institution of Slavery.” Mississippi and Texas also stated in their succession document that their reason for leaving was that of slavery.
David Dumas
History may have been written differently if the north had negotiated a smooth transition out of slavery rather than force the abrupt end to its practice by military action.
Robert Braeking
NEWS ITEM: City mulls sportsplex land swap for convention center. Aug. 29.
Sounds about right. Let’s give up a park for a convention center that will never materialize they way it’s being sold to us. The citizens of League City will be on the hook, subsidizing a convention center that our elected “leaders” can be proud of.
Brian Griffith
I am a resident of League City, and I am demanding the new SportsPlex be completed before the old one gets concreted over with these grandiose plans.
Chuck DiFalco
NEWS ITEM: Leaders call on Bush to intervene in recovery dispute. Aug. 29
As I have said many times before, local control = local accountability! I support local control!
Diane Turski
Local control, absent locals paying for everything, boils down to “We want the state’s money, but want them to shut up and let us spend it any way we want.”
Very ‘progressive’.......
George Croix
