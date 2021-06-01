Activism is defined by Merriam-Webster as “a doctrine or practice that emphasizes direct vigorous action, especially in support of or opposition to one side of a controversial issue.”

Note that it doesn’t mention age, race, gender, locale or scope. Activism takes many forms and can involve many people. Or it can be a solo action. It can be the product of a large, well-oiled and organized effort. Or it can be spontaneous. It can be big or small.

Margaret Battistelli Gardner: 409.683.5227; Margaret.Gardner@galvnews.com.

Locations

Deputy Managing Editor

Margaret joined The Daily New in December 2019, bringing more than 20 years of editorial experience to the team. A Philadelphia native, she lives in Galveston County with her husband, Steve, and their dog Nanook.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription