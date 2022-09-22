A woman, who is part of a group of immigrants that had just arrived, holds a child as they are fed outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church on Wednesday in Edgartown, Massachusetts, on Martha’s Vineyard. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew two planes of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, escalating a tactic by Republican governors to draw attention to what they consider to be the Biden administration’s failed border policies.
Gov. Greg Abbott and other Republican governors think transporting migrants from their states to states run by Democrats will show President Joe Biden how bad his immigration policies are. But in reality, they are using migrant families as political pawns.
States like Texas, Florida and Arizona are transporting migrants by the thousands, promising them resources and jobs at their final destination. Cities where these migrants are being displaced have announced emergency measures to increase shelter capacity for asylum-seekers.
The Democrats are using the illegals as pawns. Instead of offering a road to legal status in this country they jump all he way to creating a road to citizenship. Why? They need more voters, a new dependent class to vote for them.
Republicans favor a LEGAL merit based immigration system. If you have a skill needed in this country... WELCOME!
Congresswoman Barbara Jordan speech in 1995 on Immigration:
"Third in our recommendations for a comprehensive strategy is making eligibility for public benefits consistent with our immigration policy. Decisions about eligibility should support our immigration objectives. Accordingly, the Commission recommended against eligibility for illegal aliens except in most unusual circumstances.
For legal immigrants, we recommended making abuse of the public charge provision grounds for deportation. The affidavit of support that sponsors sign should be a legally-binding contract. Moral obligations work well enough in church, but the law requires a contract.
But the Commission also recommended that legal permanent residents should continue to be eligible for means-tested programs and against any broad, categorical denial of eligibility for public benefits based on alienage for those who obey our laws. It is important to see a lack of citizenship as something more than 'the funding mechanism' for welfare reform. It gets to a fundamental issue for defining the national interest in legal immigration-the relationship between the decision to come here as an immigrant and the decision to naturalize to become a citizen."
https://www.numbersusa.com/sites/default/files/public/Testimony%20of%20Barbara%20Jordan_1995_Feb.%2024_0.pdf
