Editor’s note: “In Other Words” is a compilation excerpted from reader comments posted on galvnews.com. These are excerpts of comments that were sometimes longer than what appear here. The editors have attempted to maintain the original context.
News item: MS-13 gang members charged in June killing, police say (Sept. 6)
Ice has some things that need to change. You can change those things and still call it ICE, or rename it and have a fresh start. ICE has had name changes inside itself. It started in 2003 and it now has over 20,000 employees. It may be to large, and need to be split into more groups. It is second in size only the defense department. Look at how it functions, and make needed changes.
Jim Forsythe
President Donald Trump has used crimes associated with the gang in arguments for increasing deportations and enforcing stricter immigration policies.
Real leaders protect the ones they govern over.
Keith Gray
News item: Threatening text causes concern at Santa Fe High School (Sept. 6)
Two and a half weeks, and an alleged fight last week. Glad their is advanced security this year. This is going to be a long year for SFISD, I am afraid. As far as the letter and who needed to be contacted, sounds like a correct plan of action. On the other hand, I can almost promise you it’s already been discussed on social media and names mentioned. This is Santa Fe, gossip is spread faster than a California wildfire.
Rusty Schroeder
Is this the the same procedures that were followed at the school in Florida? Shouldn’t a threat to kill someone be taken more seriously by the school district and the county attorney? Too many questions not answered in this. Why the soft gloves treatment of the ones who texted the threats? Crickets.
Richard Williams
News item: Hitchcock drainage problems raise flooding concerns (Sept. 7)
It seems as when GCDN wants to talk with Mayor Dorothy Childress she is always unavailable, sort of like when citizens go up there to talk with her she is never there. It has been years since our drainage ditch in Greenwood subdivision, that drains to the bayou, has been cleaned and when we have heavy rains you can tell it. We see the street department riding around, but have not seen them doing anything about cleaning up our area. #RECALL
Paul Hyatt
Hitchcock has turned into the ghetto of Galveston County. Do you recall the TV commercial where the elderly American Indian sees all this garbage scattered about. Driving through Hitchcock’s residential areas remind me of that. It has reached the point that the state of Texas may have to reinstate the prison chain gangs to clean up our fair towns. I live here also and am ashamed of the city’s appearance and the way it has been ran.
Ed Matthews
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.