Yvette Marie Salinas Ruiz

GALVESTON, TX — Saturday, April 8th at 7:40 in the morning, Yvette Marie Ruiz left this world to be front row and center at the celebration of Jesus’ Resurrection. These two and half years, she put on her ARMOR OF GOD and fought through her sickness. Yvette was one of a kind; she loved big and opened her house to anyone, but most of all, she loved to teach others about God and his love for them. Her smile would light up the room when she walked in. Even on those days, she felt terrible, and she would smile through it all. Thursday, when Rogers (her squire) asked does he hand her a shield and sword or give her a cross to be with her Lord. She answered the cross. Her family was given more time with her. It hurts that she is no longer here, but she was not healed in her earthly body, and now she has a new heavenly healed body. Ultimately, she is a walking testimony, and now she is in God’s presence, walking in VICTORY.
Born July 16, 1968, in Galveston TX, she graduated from Ball High School in 1986. Married the love of her life Rogers A. Ruiz on September 22, 1990. Graduated from MTI Technical School and received an Associate of Science from Galveston College. Worked at UTMB as a personal secretary and CNA and lastly worked at Ball High School. She enjoyed spending time gardening, sewing, teaching strong hold classes, hosting Come to the Table bible studies, and most of all spending time with her family.
She is survived by her loving husband Rogers A. Ruiz, Daughters Alejandra Y. Ruiz (Valentin Tovar), Annalysia Y. Ruiz, mother Maria Del Rosario Aleman, Brothers Mark Salinas and wife Michelle, Martin Salinas, nephews Caleb Salinas, Maddix Salinas, Mason Salinas. Godchildren Rosanna, Stephen, Nataliya Negrini, Frank, Laura, Illeana, Diego Diaz, Michelle, Alexxus, and Alexx Cristan. She is preceded in death by her father Alfredo V. Salinas. A special thank you our brothers and sisters in Christ, to Houston Methodist Walter Tower faculty and staff on floors 14th Oncology and 15th BMT, and UTMB 9th floor Oncology for the amazing care they provided for her
Pallbearers are Mark Salinas, Valentin Tovar, Frank Diaz, Stephen Negrini, Martin Salinas and Diego Aleman. Honorary Pallbearers are Maddix Salinas, Mason Salinas, Caleb Salinas, Diego Diaz, Carlos Lopez, Reggie Murrary, Joergen Sjostrom, Weller Monroe and Alexx Cristan.
A visitation will be held from 5pm — 8pm Thursday, April 13th, 2023, at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston with a prayer service at 7pm. Church services are 10am Friday, April 14th at New Life Fellowship Galveston. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Reception to follow in the fellowship hall of First Presbyterian Church in Galveston.
