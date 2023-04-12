Yvette Marie Salinas Ruiz

GALVESTON, TX — Saturday, April 8th at 7:40 in the morning, Yvette Marie Ruiz left this world to be front row and center at the celebration of Jesus’ Resurrection. These two and half years, she put on her ARMOR OF GOD and fought through her sickness. Yvette was one of a kind; she loved big and opened her house to anyone, but most of all, she loved to teach others about God and his love for them. Her smile would light up the room when she walked in. Even on those days, she felt terrible, and she would smile through it all. Thursday, when Rogers (her squire) asked does he hand her a shield and sword or give her a cross to be with her Lord. She answered the cross. Her family was given more time with her. It hurts that she is no longer here, but she was not healed in her earthly body, and now she has a new heavenly healed body. Ultimately, she is a walking testimony, and now she is in God’s presence, walking in VICTORY.

Born July 16, 1968, in Galveston TX, she graduated from Ball High School in 1986. Married the love of her life Rogers A. Ruiz on September 22, 1990. Graduated from MTI Technical School and received an Associate of Science from Galveston College. Worked at UTMB as a personal secretary and CNA and lastly worked at Ball High School. She enjoyed spending time gardening, sewing, teaching strong hold classes, hosting Come to the Table bible studies, and most of all spending time with her family.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription