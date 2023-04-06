GALVESTON, TX — William Taylor Jr., 72, of Galveston, Texas passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
William attended public schools in Galveston and graduated from Ball High School. William managed several 7-Eleven locations in Galveston and later received his license for welding and pipefitting and was a member of the Texas Ironworkers Union Local 84. He also served at Live Oak Missionary Baptist church as the financial secretary for many years. Before retiring William worked as an inspector for Terracon, a local engineering firm.
William deeply cherished spending time with family and friends. William is preceded in death by his parents Rev. William Taylor, Sr. and Mary Lee Taylor and his sister Betty Taylor. William is survived by his wife of fifty-two years, Drusilla Taylor; two sons: William Taylor, III and Keenan Taylor; daughter: Myriaya Taylor; two sisters: Ada Ross and Joyce Hudson and a host of beloved grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, family and friends.
The visitation will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 10:00am with the funeral service beginning at 11:00am. Both services will be held at Live Oak Missionary Baptist Church, 1020 32nd Street, Galveston, Texas 77550. Burial to follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.