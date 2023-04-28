BAYOU VISTA — William Lee Bunch, Jr., 80, of Galveston, passed away on April 26, 2023 after a short illness.
Billy was born on June 1, 1942 to Bill and Evelyn Bunch at St Mary's Hospital in Galveston. He attended Sacred Heart Elementary School where he proudly served as an altar server at Masses, and graduated from Kirwin High School in 1960.
He pursued his lifetime love of fast cars as a vocation, becoming well-respected as a mechanic and owning a car repair business for many years, while racing street rods.
Billy started dating Margaret Jensen in high school. They married in 1963 and had two children, William L. III and Jennifer.
Billy was predeceased by his daughter, Jennifer, brother Joseph James (JJ), and his parents, Bill and Evelyn.
He is survived by his wife Margaret, of nearly 60 years; son, Billy and daughter-in-law, Sarah; grandchildren, Meghan O'Connell, Ansley Bunch, Kelsey Bunch, and Joseph O'Connell; grandchildren by choice if not birth, Lindsey Serrette and Kelly Delesandri; sister-in-law, Barbara Hutchins; also, cousins, Mary Lou Collier and many others.
Visitation will be held at J Levy and Termini Funeral Home on Sunday, April 30, 2023 beginning at 5:00PM, with a prayer service beginning at 6:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00AM. Graveside services will be private.
Pallbearers will be Taylor Wilson, Mike Grossman, John Viggiano, Joseph O'Connell, Kelly Forester and Danny Gillaspia. Honorary pallbearers will be Meghan O'Connell, Ansley Bunch, Kelsey Bunch, Lindsey Serrette, Kelly Delesandri and Barbara Hutchins.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Holy Family Parish, 1010 35th Street, Galveston, Texas 77550.
