William Henry (Bill) Peterek

GALVESTON — After six decades of taking care of generations of patients in Galveston, thousands of students at Texas A&M, family, friends, friends of family, kids, grandkids, and anyone else who needed help, William Henry (Bill) Peterek was called home to his Lord and Savior on March 28, 2023. To everyone in Galveston, he was known simply as “Doc.”

Bill was born on April 26, 1943, in St. Mary’s Hospital in Galveston, Texas, the eldest child of Willie and Stella Novak Peterek. As fate would have it, he would grow up to become a doctor and take care of generations of his Galveston patients in the very same hospital where he was born.

