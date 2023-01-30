SANTA FE, TX — William Henry “Bill” Glardon, of Santa Fe, Texas, went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on January 17, 2023. He was 67.
Bill was born to Bernard and Mary Glardon on February 1, 1955, in North Dakota. Bill spent his childhood working on his family’s dairy farm and later moved to Texas with his family in 1969. In February 1973, he married LuAnne Lee. Bill entered the workforce early as a young husband and father.
In 1979, Bill joined the Amoco family where he worked until he retired in 2006. During his time at Amoco, he began as a pipefitter and over the years, earned his way to becoming an SAP coordinator who traveled, worked, and trained internationally. After retiring from his successful career at Ineos, Bill enjoyed spending time in his shop focused on his various hobbies. Bill was a brilliant and innovative man that enjoyed his wide collection of tools and sharing his wisdom, skills, and knowledge with those who were eager to learn. Knowledge was important to him, and he was a natural teacher. Whether it be carpentry, auto mechanics, welding, engineering, or farming — Bill knew a lot about everything, and if he did not know it, he would learn it. Bill was a true outdoorsman and loved his dogs. He loved to spend his time outdoors fishing, hunting, gardening, farming, watching sports like softball and baseball, car racing, or doing anything that allowed him to work with his hands with his faithful friends by his side.
Bill is survived by his wife, LuAnne Glardon, and two daughters, Dr. Laura Glardon and Phibi Vassallo. He is also survived by his three beloved grandchildren who knew him lovingly as “Bobby.” Michael, Brandon, and Allison Vassallo.
Bill was loved and respected dearly by his family. He will be forever missed, but his legacy will always live on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.