William Henry Bill Glardon

SANTA FE, TX — William Henry “Bill” Glardon, of Santa Fe, Texas, went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on January 17, 2023. He was 67.

Bill was born to Bernard and Mary Glardon on February 1, 1955, in North Dakota. Bill spent his childhood working on his family’s dairy farm and later moved to Texas with his family in 1969. In February 1973, he married LuAnne Lee. Bill entered the workforce early as a young husband and father.

