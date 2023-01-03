LA MARQUE, TX — William “Doug” Murdoch passed away peacefully at his home on December 28 surrounded by his loving family at the age of 80.
Doug was born in Texas City on December 4, 1942 to Robert & Valerie Murdoch. He met and married Sarah Meyers in 1980. A year later, they welcomed their only son, Anthony.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Sarah, his father, Robert, his mother, Valerie and his brother, Ross. He is survived by his son Anthony (Jennifer) and his two granddaughters, Kendall & Kadence Murdoch.
Doug worked as a respiratory therapist at UTMB and St. Marys in Galveston for over 30 years. He was also a volunteer for the La Marque fire department. In his spare time, you would find Doug working on cars, bowling or fishing. He was an avid reader of the newspaper and anything related to history-especially WW2. He was a member of the 6th Street AA Group in Texas City where he celebrated 21 years of sobriety in December.
Doug will be remembered for always having a smile on his face and wanting to sing and tell stories to anyone that would listen.
Per his wishes, Doug always wanted to donate his body to medical science. He was accepted to UT School of Medical Science.
His family would like to send a special thank you to Gayle Vanskike, who was not only his caregiver for the past many years, but also his cherished friend.
In the words of Doug, “If you’re gonna be dumb, you gotta be tough”.
