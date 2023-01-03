William Doug Murdoch

LA MARQUE, TX — William “Doug” Murdoch passed away peacefully at his home on December 28 surrounded by his loving family at the age of 80.

Doug was born in Texas City on December 4, 1942 to Robert & Valerie Murdoch. He met and married Sarah Meyers in 1980. A year later, they welcomed their only son, Anthony.

