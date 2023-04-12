SANTA FE, TX — Mr. William Decker "Bill" Moody, Jr. passed from this life Tuesday morning, April 11, 2023, in Santa Fe.
Bill was born October 1, 1949, in Galveston to William and Bessie (Smyth) Moody, Sr. From an early age, Bill enjoyed being outdoors. He loved fishing and hunting - especially hogs and collecting old western guns. He met the love of his life, Carla, on the beach and in 1979 they were married. Together they raised 3 children who he loved dearly. Bill had an entrepreneurial spirit which led him to open several different businesses throughout the years. He was the proud owner of R&B Aerobics and after 40 years, retired. Bill loved restoring and driving old muscle cars and in his older years became a dodge man. He was particularly proud of his plumeria plants and could grow just about anything.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Bessie (Smyth) Moody, Sr.; wife, Carla Jean Moody; brother, James Moody.
Survivors include his sons, Michael Moody, Mark Moody, Robert Moody and wife, Crystal; daughter, Kim Lowack; brother, Kenny Moody and wife, Cari; sisters, Mary Moody Nordin and husband, Gerald, Cindy Moody; grandchildren, Novelee, Isabel, Andy and Christopher; numerous friends and other relatives.
Visitation with the family will be from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m., Friday April 14, 2023, with a funeral service beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock. Entombment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.