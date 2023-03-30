GALVESTON, TX — With sad hearts and gratitude for so many fond memories Lynne and Marg (Maggie) and son in law Gord Milroy announce the passing of William (Bill) Murison, peacefully on February 25, 2023, in his 96th year. Originally from Canada, his career path eventually led him to the United States. Bill and his late wife Sandy called Jamaica Beach Galveston Island home for many wonderful years. They were active members of the community, joining Galveston Country Club where they enjoyed golfing, fine dining and social events. Throughout his life Bill found pleasure and meaning in his career, which spanned over six decades. After Sandy passed in 2009, Bill remained on the Island enjoying golf, poker nights and outings with friends.
His circle of friends was his key to happiness on the Island following Sandy’s passing. We would like to thank you all for making Dad feel at home here on the island, a special thanks to a dear friend Jim Gourlay and his family, and to the Conti, Higbee, Whites and Otte families. He especially enjoyed your family dinners, Thanksgiving meals and shared golf games. He enjoyed his poker nights and his breakfast “boys” club, spending time with amazing friends.
A warm and extra special thank you to his very dear friend and companion, Jo Veltman and her family, Lisa and Terry, for making sure Dad always had an invite to dinner, a yoga partner and an evacuation route! He missed you all very much when he moved to Canada.
Bill’s favourite charity in Galveston was Meals on Wheels. Donations in his honour would be greatly appreciated by the family.
