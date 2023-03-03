William "Bill" Bridges

GALVESTON, TX — William "Bill" Bridges, 70, made his final cast into the Gulf of Mexico on February 18, 2023. He was born at St. Mary's Hospital on Galveston Island, Texas on June 6, 1952. He leaves behind his wife of nearly 48 years, Florence Feldman Bridges of Galveston; daughter, Allison Bridges, partner, Anne Howard, and his most beloved "Little Princess" granddaughter, Ava Howard-Bridges of Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia; son, Michael Bridges of Houston; mother, Shirley Bridges and sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Bridges of Galveston; sister, Cathy King, husband, Craig King of Huntsville, Texas and children, Meredith Carter and family of Katy, Texas and Steven King of Lufkin, Texas; and brother, Clarence T. "Sonny" Kurtz and wife, Donna of Santa Fe, Texas. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, great nieces, and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William Lloyd Bridges and Nona Pratt Bridges; grandparents, Derrill (Del) Pratt and Leontine Pratt all of Galveston, Texas; biological parents, Clarence T. Kurtz Sr. of Missouri City, Texas and Doris Hart Kurtz of Galveston, Texas; and grandchildren, Florence Elizabeth and Michael William Howard-Bridges of Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription