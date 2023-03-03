GALVESTON, TX — William "Bill" Bridges, 70, made his final cast into the Gulf of Mexico on February 18, 2023. He was born at St. Mary's Hospital on Galveston Island, Texas on June 6, 1952. He leaves behind his wife of nearly 48 years, Florence Feldman Bridges of Galveston; daughter, Allison Bridges, partner, Anne Howard, and his most beloved "Little Princess" granddaughter, Ava Howard-Bridges of Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia; son, Michael Bridges of Houston; mother, Shirley Bridges and sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Bridges of Galveston; sister, Cathy King, husband, Craig King of Huntsville, Texas and children, Meredith Carter and family of Katy, Texas and Steven King of Lufkin, Texas; and brother, Clarence T. "Sonny" Kurtz and wife, Donna of Santa Fe, Texas. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, great nieces, and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William Lloyd Bridges and Nona Pratt Bridges; grandparents, Derrill (Del) Pratt and Leontine Pratt all of Galveston, Texas; biological parents, Clarence T. Kurtz Sr. of Missouri City, Texas and Doris Hart Kurtz of Galveston, Texas; and grandchildren, Florence Elizabeth and Michael William Howard-Bridges of Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia.
Bill, a BOI, lived his entire life on Galveston Island. He attended Galveston schools and graduated from Ball High School in 1970. He attended Texas Tech University. Bill worked as an electrician in the UTMB Physical Plant and retired after 30 years of service.
Bill was an avid fisherman and could be found landing flounder on the rock groins or in little secret spots around the Island. Bill was a family man above all else. He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend.
Bill was a man of few words until someone got him talking about fishing for flounder, his family, or friends and then he could go on forever.
As per his wishes, Bill will be cremated and his ashes returned to one of the places that brought him some of his greatest happiness, the Gulf of Mexico.
The family will hold a private prayer service at a later date.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to all of the people Bill called friends, including local fishermen, UTMB and Physical Plant employees, neighbors and those he saw during his daily activities.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for everyone to cast a line in the Gulf in honor of Bill or make a donation to the charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.