William Bill Boehlke Sr.

SANTA FE — William Bill "PaPaw" John Boehlke Sr., age 79 of Santa Fe, Texas, passed away Monday, April 17, 2023 at his home. Bill was born July 30, 1943 in Cleveland, Ohio and was a resident of Santa Fe for over 20 years. He worked many years as a machinist for Flow Serve in Pasadena, Texas and was a member of Our Lady Of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock, Texas. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 10393 in Santa Fe reaching the honor of Fourth Degree Knight and proudly served his community with the Santa Fe Citizens on Patrol. Bill also volunteered for the Texas Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association. He is preceded in death by his wife, Judy Boehlke; daughter, Denise Boehlke; parents, Albert and Elizabeth Boehlke; sister, Gerry Schettler; brother, Al Boehlke Jr.
Bill is survived by his sons, Billy Boehlke Jr. and wife Louise, Elliott Decker and wife Tammie; brothers, Thomas Boehlke and wife Linda, James Boehlke; grandchildren, William Boehlke, Justin Decker and wife Elizabeth, Jordan Decker; great grandchild, Everly Decker; along with numerous extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Scott Funeral Home with a rosary to be recited at 6:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, April 24, 2023 at Scott Funeral Home with interment to follow at Grandview Cemetery in Pasadena, Texas.
Arrangements under the direction of Scott Funeral Home 1421 East Hwy. 6 Alvin, Texas 77511 (281) 585-1000. wwwscottfuneralhome.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.