Wilbert Lee Jacoby

TEXAS CITY, TX — Wilbert Lee Jacoby (90) of Texas City passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023 in Texas City. He was born on February 3, 1932 in Huntsville, Missouri to William and Maggie Jacoby.

Wilbert was a resident of Texas City for 67 years. He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War as a telecommunications specialist. Wilbert faithfully served the Lord as a member of Northside Baptist Church for 48 years. He retired from Amoco Oil as a Machinist, and after retirement, he skillfully serviced lawn mowers for his community out of his garage for many years. Above all, his family gave him the most joy.

