PRINEVILLE, OREGON — Wayne Pete Smith, 92, of Prineville, Oregon, passed away peacefully August 14, 2023 surrounded by family and friends. Pete was born on the 23rd day of February, 1931 in Harlingen, Texas to Charley E. and Cordelia Rodgers Smith.
Mr. Smith was a “great” man who loved and worked hard for his family. He was the oldest of 6, began working at an early age, had strong work ethics throughout his life and was an example to his family. All that knew him loved to hear his stories and the things he had experienced throughout his life. Mr. Smith’s profession was a Heavy Equipment Operator and he was a member of Local 450 Operating Engineers in Texas City, Texas. But even in retirement, and because of his reputation, he received many job offers, which he completed. In his spare time, besides spending time with his family, he loved outside activities - hunting, wood/home/yard projects and especially fishing.
Mr. Smith is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 71 years, Margaret Huddleston Smith; his sister Patsy Smith Jackson; his brothers - Curtis (Steve) Smith; John E. Smith; Brad F. Smith; and other family members.
He is survived by his brother Wilbur (Mickey) Smith (Pat) Prineville, Oregon; his children - Betty Smith Goul (John), Gulfport, Mississippi; Larry W. Smith (Glenna), Ardmore, Oklahoma; Debra Smith O’Connor (Dale), Prineville Oregon and Santa Fe, Texas; Naomi Smith Hembey (Rick); Santa Fe, Texas; Alan T. Smith (Karen), Sidney, Texas; and bonus son, Shawn D. Smith (Robin), Prineville, Oregon; 14 Grandchildren; 26 Great Grandchildren; 6 Great Great Grandchildren, and many other family members.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Prineville, Oregon on September 2, 2023. Also at a later date to be determined, a Graveside Service will be held in Hitchcock, Texas and Celebration of Life in Santa Fe, Texas.
