SANTA FE, TX — Mr. Wayne Allen Polinard passed from this life Friday afternoon, March 31, 2023, in Webster.
Born May 17, 1963, in Texas City, Mr. Polinard had been a lifelong resident of Santa Fe. He was a systems analyst with HL&P and Center Point Energy for 23 years and was a member of Texas City Masonic Lodge #1118 AF & AM. Wayne enjoyed hunting, fishing, tinkering in his garage and the Houston Texans. But nothing gave him more joy than spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and AnnaLee (Lyons) Polinard; sisters, Kay Polinard, Faye Polinard; father and mother-in-law, Emmett and Jean Avara.
Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 24 years, Jeanette Polinard; children, Cody Burris and wife, Sara of Richmond, Megan Walters and Frank Garza of Santa Fe, Eli Allen Polinard and wife, Mallory of Santa Fe; brothers, Calvin L. Polinard and wife, Brenda of La Marque, David W. Polinard and wife, Lesa of Santa Fe; sisters, Charlotte A. Radomski and husband, Dale of Houston, Janet Ross and husband, Robert of Santa Fe; grandchildren, Kinsley Burris, Elliot Burris, Avaleen Burris, Kirsten Walters, Bradley Walters, James Garza, Thomas Polinard; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be from 9:00 — 10:00 a.m. with funeral services beginning at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, Texas, with Pastor Dale Chance officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Gilbert, A. J. Reda, Bobby Ross, Donovan Ross, Gabriel Ross and Brian Smith. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
