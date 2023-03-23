ALVIN, TX — On the evening of March 18th, 2023, Heaven welcomed home one of the hardest working men who ever lived. Walter Lewis Lopez, Sr. is now resting in paradise. He left this world cradled in the arms of the love of his life, his wife Linda. He was preceded in death by his mother, Nelda Brown; Father, Raymond Lopez Sr.; Step-father, Marvin Brown; grandfather, Walter Lewis Knowlton; and grandmother, Alice Knowlton. Born November 9th, 1953 to Raymond Lopez, Sr. and Nelda Knowlton Lopez in Galveston, Texas. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, uncle, and friend. He graduated from Ball High School in 1972. An avid moto-cross racer for many years, a skilled water skier, and motorcycle enthusiast; he met life at full speed. He was the driving force behind Mutt Mesh Animal Rescue, always making it possible for us to take "just one more". Never failing to spend quality time with his family. You had to listen carefully if you wanted to catch his hilariously sharp wit, you would catch more with a glass of Wild Turkey. An extremely skilled craftsman at many trades, he made his living as a welder, and spent his free time building fabulous custom creations for his family. He was a devoted husband for 42 years, a father to two extremely lucky (now grown) kids, and the best Papa a boy could ever hope to have. An American patriot who valued our constitutional rights, (especially the second amendment) a die-hard Republican, and a union man. He will be greatly missed by everyone who was lucky enough to know him. He is survived by his wife, Linda; Daughter, Deanna; son, Walter Jr.; Grandson (& best buddy) Joe; Brothers: Raymond Lopez Jr & (Judy), John Lopez &( Nanette); Robert Kegresse &( Tammy); Sisters: Carlene Wallace (& Glen), Susan Lopez, Neva Young, and Luanne Lopez Parker. His aunts, Mary Fullen and Neva Marsh (& Dwayne). Father-in-law, Larry Derouen Sr. and Mother-in-law, Margaret Derouen. Brother-In-law, Michael Derouen Sr. & (Tabbetha), and sisters-in-law: Guida Derouen &(Arnold), Cindy Derouen, Monique Derouen, and Michelle Derouen. His nieces: Renee, Nikki, T-Jae, Amy, Kristina, Hannah, Alicia, Tiera, and Mina. His nephews: Raymond III, Danny, Garrett, Tyler, Harley, Izzy, Chuck, Derrik, Shane, Bradley, and Michael Jr. And a multitude of beloved cousins, in-laws, pets, and dear friends. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: Mutt Mesh Animal Rescue Paypal: muttmeshinfo@gmail.com
A memorial service will be held at Crowder Funeral Home 111 W. Medical Center Blvd, Webster, TX 77598 at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday March 25, 2023. With a reception to follow.
