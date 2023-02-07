Virginia L. Pean

GALVESTON, TX — Virginia “Gingy” Pean, 80, of Galveston, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023. She was born June 7, 1942, in Galveston, and spent her career working as a teacher with Galveston ISD. Virginia spent most of her teaching years at Oppe Elementary helping children learn to read, and this was a job she truly loved. Her other passion in life was traveling the world, which she was fortunate enough to be able to do regularly. Virginia was a member of Galveston’s First Lutheran Church.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Everdine and Ernest Conway; her brother, William “Butch” Conway; her husband, Gordon Pean, Jr, and lifelong friend, Ray Short.
She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Pean; son, Gordon Pean, III; granddaughters, Kathleen, Elizabeth, and Lillian Pean; and great grandchildren: Christopher, Maddison, Johanna, Matthew, Brantley and Bryleigh Crutchfield, and Kenny “David” Bray.
Virginia’s family will receive visitors from 5:00 until 8:00 pm, Thursday, February 9, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be 10:00 am, Friday, February 10, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home with burial following at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Virginia’s name to any hospice organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.