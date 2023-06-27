GALVESTON, TX — Vida Rector, lifelong resident of Galveston, peacefully fell asleep in the Lord in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 24th surrounded by her family. She was truly one of a kind and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Vida was born on April 15, 1932, in Galveston, the eleventh of twelve Kovacevich children. She graduated from Ball High School at the age of 16, and went straight to work full-time, not stopping until she retired at the age of 90 in April 2022.
She lived a life devoted to Faith, family and friends, and was one of those people who worked quietly behind the scenes, with no expectations of recognition or reward.
She grew up a member of Saints Constantine and Helen Serbian Orthodox Church, and later joined the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church where she was a faithful member for more than sixty years. She was a devoted member of the Daughters of Penelope, holding office at the local and district levels, and most recently enjoyed seeing and catching up with friends at the State convention that was held this past May in Galveston. She was also a member of the Ladies Philoptochos Society at Assumption and was serving as Treasurer at the time of her passing. Scores of church events, ranging from children’s Christmas parties and Easter celebrations to annual festivals, and name day celebrations, were all made better because of her involvement. In 2011, she was awarded the Heirarchical Gramata of Recognition by Serbian Orthodox Bishop Longin, one of the highest accolades the Church awards to a layman.
She met the love of her life, Bob Rector, in 1952 when she was working at what is now known as Western and Southern Financial Group, and they were very happily married until his death in 1981. She never remarried and would always say there “could never be another man to fill his shoes.” Shortly after their marriage, they lived in Baltimore and Seattle, until Bob finished his commitment to the Coast Guard, after which they settled in Galveston to raise their family.
A devoted wife and mother, Vida was involved in everything her girls participated in while growing up. Even though she was working full-time, she always made time for carpooling for school, dance lessons and recitals, PTA, Brownies, Girl Scouts, art lessons, piano lessons, and tennis. It was nothing to her to drive around Gulf Village, Driftwood, Harve Lafitte or other close neighborhoods in the good old station wagon to pick up all the kids.
Her work for Dr. Leon Bromberg and the Dr. Leon Bromberg Charitable Trust for the past 62 years was a great source of joy. She loved being a part of something that gave back to her community in so many ways, as well as allowing her to do special projects behind the scenes. Her social side shined at the galas and fundraisers, and her enormous heart and caring nature came out, especially for Salvation Army Christmas Angels, numbering in the hundreds over the years, where she purposefully shopped for each child, filling all their Christmas wishes. Her selfless dedication and generous nature will be missed by many, even those who may not have known her.
Her other great passion was her grandchildren and her Houston Astros, though maybe not necessarily always in that order. Along with many games attended at the Astrodome, she attended the inaugural game at Minute Maid Stadium and countless games thereafter. She especially loved the bobblehead give-away games, arriving the minute the gates opened and staying until the very end, win or lose. Thankfully her Astros went to the Series in 2021 and her grandson fulfilled a lifelong dream of hers, taking her to the game which, and this should come as no surprise, turned out to be the only one in Houston they won.
She is preceded in death by her eight brothers, Ilijia, Willie, George, Dan, Ubo, Janko, Blazo, and +Metropolitan Christopher of blessed memory, her sister, Rosalie, and her son-in-law William (Bill) Orange, Jr. She is survived by her son, Robert Dunlap Rector, Jr., daughters Mary Rector Orange, Tricia Rector Korioth and husband Kevin, and grandchildren Elise Orange, William (Trey) Orange and wife Lauren, Connor and Carson Korioth, and sisters Gertrude Popovich, Joyce McDonald, and Patty Allen, and brother Mitchell Kovacevich as well as scores of nieces and nephews far and wide. She will be especially missed by her furry sidekicks of the past 7 years, Willie and Scmiga.
Matthew 25:23 — His master said to him, “well done, good and faithful servant; you have been faithful over a little, I will set you over much; enter into the joy of your master.”
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 28, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Malloy & Son Funeral Home, with a Trisagion of the Departed service at 6:30PM. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 714 19th Street, with burial to follow at the Serbian Orthodox Cemetery, 2804 61st Street.
For those unable to attend in person, we encourage you to join us virtually using the following Zoom link: 318 858 0640. Password is 427338.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, the Volunteer Services Council of the Richmond State Supported Living Center, 2100 Preston St., Richmond, Texas 77469, or the William R. Orange Jr. Scholarship Fund at Texas A & M University at Galveston, ATTN: Development, P.O. Box 1675, Galveston 77553-1675.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Vida’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
