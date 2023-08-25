SAN LEON, TX — Victoria Rae Baker, age 25, of San Leon, TX passed away August 13, 2023 with her beloved family and friends by her side.
She was born in Nassau Bay, Texas on July 6, 1998, to Lea and Ryan Baker.
SAN LEON, TX — Victoria Rae Baker, age 25, of San Leon, TX passed away August 13, 2023 with her beloved family and friends by her side.
She was born in Nassau Bay, Texas on July 6, 1998, to Lea and Ryan Baker.
Victoria was preceded in death by her great grandfathers: James H. Powell, Sr., William B. Baker Sr., and Mulloy M. King. Her great grandmother Pearl Ruth King. Her grandfather Charles Roland Putnam, her uncle James H. Powell, Jr.
She is survived by her parents, Lea and Ryan Baker, her brother, Ryan Baker II, her great grandmothers Audrey Baker, and Janet Powell, grandmothers (Mimi) Jane Putnam, and (Grammy) Lauri Baker, her grandfather (Papa) William Baker, Jr., her uncles Eric Putnam (Heather), Leif Putnam (Kelly), Mark Putnam (Kristin), Daniel Baker (Julianne), her aunt Jennifer Copeland (Kevin), cousins Lauren, William, Elijah, Jacob, Meghan, Marissa, Blake, Harley, Jason, Landon, Gabriella, Mickenzy, Dane, and Morgan.
Victoria was skilled in so many ways and had a great variety of jobs in her short life. At the age of 18 she was batching concrete for a Baycrete Ready-mix concrete company. She had an entrepreneurial spirit just like her parents. She was a top salesperson at Buckle's women's western clothing store. I think she could even sell ice to the Eskimos. She could mow your lawn, build and stain your fence, paint your house inside and out and having recently passed her real estate license courses, she could sell your property whenever you were ready. She was to begin a new adventure working with tractors and heavy equipment for Mustang/Caterpillar the week following her passing. There was no job or task that was too small are too big for her.
She had a selfless passion for life, not just the lives of close family and friends, but for anything and everything. If she came across someone in need, she would help provide for them to the detriment of herself. If she came across a lost or stray animal, particularly dogs and cats, she would nurture them back to health and help find a home for them. All too often that home would be her own. She would even take the stressed flowering plants of others and make them bloom again, particularly orchids. She was the sunshine after the rain, she was the cool evening breeze after a hot summer day, she would bring you joy when you were sad, and bring you hope when you felt hopeless. May God bless her precious soul. She will be sorely missed by all.
Funeral services were held at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Fwy, Webster, TX 77598.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ForestParkEast-FHC.com for the Baker family.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
In this episode, we explore some of Galveston's Historic East End Neighborhoods, some of the oldest and most well-preserved neighborhoods.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.