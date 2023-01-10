Vickie Montemayor

GALVESTON, TX — Vickie Ochoa Montemayor, born January 4th 1963, in Galveston, Texas to Mrs. Jovita Ochoa and Leonel Ochoa passed away Saturday January 7, 2023, at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral services will be held 10 AM Friday, January 13, 2023, at St Patrick's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston from 5 PM to 8 PM and a Rosary will be recited at 6:30 PM. She graduated from Ball High School, Class of 1981 with honors. She was a member of the Tornette Drill Team and attended Galveston College. She started her career at the Texas City United States Postal Service in December of 1983. She retired with 30 years of service in several different roles such as Postal Carrier, Supervisor and Postmaster. Once retired, she went on to work for Carnival Cruise Lines for 4 years then proceeded on to be a Ball High School Receptionist in 2017.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jovita Ochoa and Leonel Ochoa in addition to Petra G. Flores and Clemente "Quicho" Flores, Father-in-law Edelmiro Montemayor, and Brother-in-laws Edelmiro Montemayor Jr. Eduardo Montemayor, Enriquez Montemayor, Eugenio Montemayor, Josephine Montemayor, sister Geraldine Gomez and nephew Bruce Wayne Ochoa. She is survived by her husband Eloy Montemayor, Daughters Danielle Renae Montemayor, Kristi Michelle Montemayor and partner Giovanni Delgado. Grand fur babies: Smokey, Stormi, Shadow and Lola Belle Montemayor. Sisters: Janie R. Ochoa, Geneva Rodriguez, Julie A. Guzman and partner Sergio Ambriz, Dora Cruz and husband, Santos Cruz. Brothers: Richard R. Flores and Wayne Ochoa. Mother-in-Law: Concepcion "Connie" Montemayor. Sister-in-laws: Esther Sanches and Maria Montemayor. Brother-in-laws: Esteban (Steve) Montemayor and wife, Rachael Montemayor and Esiquiel (Zeke) Montemayor. Along with several nieces, nephews and great/great-great nieces and nephews.
