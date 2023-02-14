SANTA FE, TX — Mrs. Vicki Cheryl Westover passed from this life Saturday evening, February 11, 2023, in Santa Fe.
Vicki was born in Galveston on May 27, 1949, to Victor and Naomi (Bohne) Summers. Music was Vicki’s passion even from an early age. She learned to play many instruments including piano, flute, guitar, and tuba. Before she was a teenager she started playing the piano for her church and when it came time to graduate high school, Vicki received a scholarship to University of North Texas for playing the tuba. While in college, she joined the Peace Corp where she was able to give back to those in need. Vicki earned her bachelor’s from UNT and went on to teach at Hitchcock ISD for nearly 30 years. Her talents didn’t stop with music. She had a wonderful ability to handle and control any situation that came her way with compassion and grace. Vicki worked as an EMS for Hitchcock, she was a volunteer at H.I.S. Ministries and eventually became the executive director. She also served as the Choir director for All Saints Episcopal Church. It was at church that she met the love of her life, Brock, and they shared 24 beautiful years together before his passing. In her spare time, Vicki loved watching baseball especially the Astros, helping others, and riding her motorcycle. She was a vibrant soul who loved anything with the color red; Vicki requested that those attending her service wear something red as a memorial to her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Brock Westover; brother, Timothy Summers; stepson, Michael Westover; nephew, Michael Summers.
Survivors include her daughter, Crystal Summers; brothers, Bill Summers and wife, Janet, Gary Summers and wife, Lynda; grandchildren, Nicole Mack, Laura Mack, Thomas Mack; nieces, Stephanie Dorsey and husband, Kyle, Megan Summers; nephews, Kelly Summers and wife, Maria, John Summers, and wife; Michael DuPont and wife, Shannon; Timothy Summers and wife, Toni; great nieces, Adley Dorsey and Oaklynn; great nephews, Victor and Max; close friends of the family, Debbie Downhour and Susan Mayeux.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Dickinson.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 — 7:00 p.m. Friday at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Vicki’s name to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 4613 Highway 3, Dickinson, TX 77539, or NAMI Gulf Coast PO Box 4096, Alvin, TX 77512. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
