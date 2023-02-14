Vicki Cheryl Westover

SANTA FE, TX — Mrs. Vicki Cheryl Westover passed from this life Saturday evening, February 11, 2023, in Santa Fe.

Vicki was born in Galveston on May 27, 1949, to Victor and Naomi (Bohne) Summers. Music was Vicki’s passion even from an early age. She learned to play many instruments including piano, flute, guitar, and tuba. Before she was a teenager she started playing the piano for her church and when it came time to graduate high school, Vicki received a scholarship to University of North Texas for playing the tuba. While in college, she joined the Peace Corp where she was able to give back to those in need. Vicki earned her bachelor’s from UNT and went on to teach at Hitchcock ISD for nearly 30 years. Her talents didn’t stop with music. She had a wonderful ability to handle and control any situation that came her way with compassion and grace. Vicki worked as an EMS for Hitchcock, she was a volunteer at H.I.S. Ministries and eventually became the executive director. She also served as the Choir director for All Saints Episcopal Church. It was at church that she met the love of her life, Brock, and they shared 24 beautiful years together before his passing. In her spare time, Vicki loved watching baseball especially the Astros, helping others, and riding her motorcycle. She was a vibrant soul who loved anything with the color red; Vicki requested that those attending her service wear something red as a memorial to her.

