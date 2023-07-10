Timothy Paul Spencer, Sr.

ARCADIA, TX — Timothy Paul Spencer, Sr, of Arcadia, Texas, passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023 in Houston Texas, after a long battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 15, 2023 at League City Church of Christ. Visitation will precede the service at 10:00 a.m., also at League City Church of Christ, located at 1801 East Main Street, League City, Texas 77573.

Tim was born June 23, 1951, in Texas City, Texas to Marvin and Helen Spencer. He was an insulator, fireman, and retired as manager of plant maintenance for Sterling Chemical. After retirement, he worked as a planner at Chocolate Bayou, and then served as a bus driver for Santa Fe School district for several years.

