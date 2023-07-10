ARCADIA, TX — Timothy Paul Spencer, Sr, of Arcadia, Texas, passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023 in Houston Texas, after a long battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 15, 2023 at League City Church of Christ. Visitation will precede the service at 10:00 a.m., also at League City Church of Christ, located at 1801 East Main Street, League City, Texas 77573.
Tim was born June 23, 1951, in Texas City, Texas to Marvin and Helen Spencer. He was an insulator, fireman, and retired as manager of plant maintenance for Sterling Chemical. After retirement, he worked as a planner at Chocolate Bayou, and then served as a bus driver for Santa Fe School district for several years.
Tim loved his dogs Tuffy and Scout, horses, and hunting and fishing. He was very interested in family history and loved family reunions.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Helen Spencer, his brother, Robert Dale Spencer, his niece Angie Scott and the love of his life, his wife, Kay. Tim and Kay were active members of their church and were involved with several Apple Kids.
Survivors include his daughter, Melissa Kral and son-in-law Michael; son, Timothy Paul Spencer, Jr. and daughter-in-law Amanda; stepdaughter, Katie Vatalaro and her husband, Joe; brother, Marvin Spencer, Jr. and sister-in-law Fran; sister, Joy Clark and brother-in-law Glenn; sister, Gaynell Simpson, and brother-in-law Larry; sister, Carol Looney, and brother-in-law A.D. and six grandchildren, Shelby Ramin and wife Melissa, Lindsey Kornegay and husband Hayden, Brandon Ramin and wife Shelby, Cameron Ramin, and Christopher Kral, Trey Spencer and wife Hayley, and eight great-grandchildren, Ana Palacios, Dillon Ramin, Nathan Ramin, Effie Lee Kornegay, Wyatt Kornegay, Teresa Mendoza, William Holliday Ramin, and Magnolia Jo Spencer.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
