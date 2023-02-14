FRIENDSWOOD, TX — Thomas Earl Gregory Jr. (88) of Friendswood passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Tom was born in Marianna, Arkansas on February 21, 1934, to Tom and Vera (Morphew) Gregory.

Tom moved to Galveston at the age of seven and graduated from Ball High School in 1951. After joining Carbide as an operator, Tom met and married Jeannette Kostka and settled in Dickinson, Tx where they raised three sons, Tom III (Mendy), Joe (Melanie) and Larry (Kristen). Tom was blessed with five grandchildren — Jeffrey (Jenny), James (Sydney), Michael (Emily), Loren and Claire, and five great grandchildren — Jack, Olivia, Henry, Maisie and Eloise. Tom is survived by his children, former wife, Jeannette Gregory; sisters Saranne Bear (Robert) of Santa Fe and Kathleen Easley of Tomball.

