HITCHCOCK, TX — Mrs. Theresa Rosie Macaluso passed from this life Saturday afternoon, September 9, 2023, in Hitchcock.
Theresa was born on January 10, 1929, in Galveston to Salvadore and Daisy Vassallo. She married Vincent John Macaluso, Sr. April 15, 1952 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Galveston. Theresa attended Draughon’s Practical Business College where she received formal training in bookkeeping. Theresa worked for several different companies and wore many different hats throughout her career including being a machinist at Lipton Tea and being a demo lady at Sam’s Club. She was a devout Catholic who attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church for most of her life. She lived a good, long life but most importantly, she was loved — even when she was being sassy. We know she has been reunited with her husband and sons, who she’s missed dearly for years but we know we’ll see her again one day.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Salvadore “Sam” and Daisy Margaret (Kuntz) Vassallo; husband, Vincent John Macaluso, Sr.; sons, Vincent Macaluso, Jr. and Gary Wayne Macaluso.
Survivors include her son, Dominic Macaluso and wife, Mary; sister, Gloria Vassallo Micheletti; grandchildren, Jason Macaluso (Anna), Anthony Macaluso (Stephanie), Darrin Macaluso (Niloufar), Meagan Bahranipoor (Joseph), Devin Macaluso, Jeana Howard (Darrin), Shannon Wylie (Jason), Kevin Crawford (Heather); great grandchildren, Bayleigh, Blake, Madison, Houston, Brayleigh, Chase, Laila, River, Dominic, Jace, Darrin, Jr.; numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 15, 2023, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Theresa’s name to the Senior Citizen Center, 14304 Beriton Street, Santa Fe, TX 77510. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
