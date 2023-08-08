Theresa Ivy Crow

FRIENDSWOOD, TX — Theresa Skipper Ivy Crow, 91, passed away on August 6, 2023. She was born on August 5, 1932 in Ozark, Alabama to Grady Columbus and Ada Price Skipper. She was married to Bob Ivy for 44 years until his death in 1996. Then she married in 2009 Larry Crow until his death in 2016. She worked for La Marque Independent School District in various capacities until her retirement. She was also a member of Highlands Baptist Church for many years. Theresa had a passion for sports, especially her Houston Astros, crossword puzzles, and spending time with family.
Theresa was preceded in death by her parents; husband Bob Ivy; husband Larry Crow; 4 sisters and 2 brothers. She is survived by daughter Susan LeBon, sons Danny Ivy and wife Carol and Donald Ivy; grandchildren Justin LeBon and wife Kristin, Jared LeBon and wife Allie, Adam Ivy and wife Katherine, and Erin Hennington and husband Jake; great-grandchildren Tommy, Jack, Kolbe, Alexis, Maddie, Caleb, Bryson, Lillie, and one on the way! Along with numerous family and friends.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 3:00 pm at Forest Park East Cemetery located at 21620 Gulf Freeway in Webster, Texas.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.