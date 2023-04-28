Theodore Mac Robinson

HITCHCOCK, TEXAS — Theodore Elmo "Mac" Robinson (87), of Hitchcock, Texas, passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023. He was born in Hitchcock on March 26, 1936 to Irene and Norton Robinson. Mac played six man football all through high school and graduated from Hitchcock High School in 1954. He went on the work as an Operator for Marathon Oil in Texas City until retirement. He was a member of the Hitchcock Volunteer Fire Department, the Camping Club and a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church of Hitchcock.
Mac is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years; Alice Ann Robinson, daughter: Tammy Robinson , son in-law: Dennis Wise, brothers: Norton Frank Robinson, Jr. (Florine), Charles Greb Robinson (Velma), sisters: Bertha Marie Gibson (J.B.) and Mileane Irene Ohlund (Howard). He is survived by his daughter; Cynthia "Sis" Wise, son; Gregory Mac Robinson, sisters; Annie Mae Gustafason (Ford), Grace Cambiano (Butchie), brother; Harry Robinson (Joanne), four grandchildren; Gregory "Little Mac" Robinson (Leila), Kimberly Ginn (Billy), Danielle Ewing, and Travis Ewing (Katie), and nine great-grandchildren; Cade Robinson, Kinley Robinson, Colt Robinson, Tristany Ewing, Jada Morgan, Uriyah Lott, Colton Wagner, Will Ginn and Walker Ginn.
A visitation will be on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 from 5:00PM - 7:00PM at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. A funeral service will be held Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 10:00AM at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, followed by a graveside at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
