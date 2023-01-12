LEAGUE CITY, TX — Terrance Patrick Seymour passed away peacefully on January 5, 2023, in the arms of his family. Terry was born March 2, 1946, in Coffeyville, Kansas, to Paul William and Jeanne Marie Seymour. He graduated from Bishop McGuinness High School in Oklahoma City and joined the United States Coast Guard in 1964, bringing him to Galveston. In 1984, he married the love of his life, Mary Lou. After a 31 year career at Amoco Chemical, he retired in 2000. Never one to sit still, Terry joined SPC, Inc. as a training consultant and retired once again in 2015. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved spending time on the deer lease with good friends. He made a mean Bloody Mary and crafted tasty beer and wine on his hobby label, Hole in the Head Brewery. Terry adored his family. He never met a stranger, and he always had a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye. Not a day passed without him ensuring Mary Lou knew how completely and unconditionally she was loved.
Terry is preceded in death by his mother and father; stepmother, Helen Seymour; many beloved aunts and uncles; brothers-in-law, Jim Messmer and Frank Messmer; and son-in-law, Mike Davis.
Left to treasure his memory are his devoted wife, Mary Lou Seymour; sisters: Michelle (Chris) Spurgeon, Stacey Seymour, Patricia (Gerald) Sanford, and Mary Ann Lawler; brother, Jim (Stephanie) Lawler; children: Kathleen (Bobby) Vasquez, Mark Castles, and Mary Anne Castles (Curtis Knetsch); grandchildren: Chelsea Vasquez (Lauren Smith), Zachary Vasquez, Sean (Trista) Castles, Rylee Holder, Caden Holder, Stephanie (Justin) Clarke, and Melissa Davis; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will begin on Sunday, January 15, at 4:00 pm with a Rosary at 5:00 pm at Crowder Funeral Home-League City. Funeral services and Mass will be held at St. Mary of the Expectation Catholic Church in League City on Monday, January 16, at 10:00 am. Any memorial contributions can be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America. Donations may also be made to your local animal shelter in memory of Terry’s best friend, Max.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.