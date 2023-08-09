Terence Jay Toliver

LA MARQUE, TX — Terence J. Toliver was born July 1, 1953, to Mary Lee and Willie James Toliver, Sr. Raised in Galveston, TX, Terry graduated from Ball High School, Class of 1972. He worked for the City of Galveston for over 40 years.
On August 21, 1974, Terry was united in marriage to Sandra E. Johnson. He was the proud father of one and only child- a daughter, Andrea Rochelle. In addition to being a loving husband and father; he adored his granddaughter, Paige and grandson, Peyton.
Terry was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Lee Semont; stepfather, Isaac Semont, Jr.; father, Willie James Toliver, Sr.; brother, Willie James Toliver, Jr.; grandmother, Mary Winfield; in-laws, Boyd and Lorraine Hendricks and niece, Kimberly Scott.
Terry passed away on July 31, 2023, at Mainland Hospital and leaves to mourn his passing a loving and devoted wife, Sandra Toliver; daughter, Andrea Fisher (Fredrick); sister, Kimberly Semont-Young; brother, Isaac Dana Semont; grandchildren, Paige and Peyton Motley; step-mother, Carolyn Semont; sister-in-law, Deborah Wilson; nephews, Michael Wilson and Tyler Semont, and a host of other relatives and close friends.
Services will be held at E. R. Johnson Family Mortuary on Saturday, August 12, 2023. Viewing will start at 9:00 a.m. with services immediately following at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Dr. Kerry W. Tillmon, officiating. Burial will be held at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas. www.ERJFM.com
