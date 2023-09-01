GALVESTON, TX — Sylvia Montie Ojeda, a woman of great faith, love, and strength in her family and community, passed away peacefully at the age of 80 on August 26, 2023, in Galveston, Texas. She was born Sylvia Montie Sanchez on August 18, 1943, in Wiergate, Texas. Her parents moved the family to California when she was a young child, and she grew up the fifth of six children, in a household including 3 brothers and 2 sisters, in Delano, California. She graduated from Delano High School in 1961.
After high school, Sylvia continued her education at Bakersfield College where she studied and graduated from the nursing program. She embarked on a remarkable career spanning over six different decades, dedicating over 40 years of her life to Shriners Burn Hospital for Children, and a decade at UTMB, from where she retired. Her dedication to her profession was a testament to her selfless nature, always putting others’ needs before her own.
Shriners Burn Hospital for Children held a very special place in Sylvia’s heart. Her care for children was her passion. Always taking pride in her craft, she represented and spoke of the Shriners Hospital name with great pride. Not only was it her workplace but a second family that led her to a lifetime of friendships with many of her colleagues.
Sylvia was blessed with two wonderful marriages, to two great men. She first met Jose J. Miranda, Jr. in 1965 in the piney woods of Lufkin, Texas, while working as a young nurse. They would then marry and she became a wife and stepmother, to his two young daughters, Mary Lou Miranda (Nino) and Helena Miranda (Robles). In the following years, Sylvia and Jose were blessed with two children, Rosanna Giovanna Gabriela Miranda (Charalambous) and Jose J. Miranda III.
Following her husband’s passing in 1978, Sylvia’s entire focus was centered toward her faith, raising her young family and her work.
Some years later, Sylvia met a very special person. His name was Jaime Ojeda. Sylvia and Jaime were married and spent their next years’ working and watching their grandchildren grow up.
To know Sylvia was to understand that she was a woman of deep faith, actively involved in St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was an esteemed member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas — Court of the Sea #228, where she served with diligence and commitment.
Sylvia leaves behind a legacy of love and compassion. She is survived by her daughter, Rosanna Giovanna Gabriela Miranda Charalambous (Marcos), and her son, Jose J. Miranda III; her grandchildren: Joseph Naranjo, Joshua Naranjo (Jeimmy), Justin Naranjo (Cinthya), Melissa Naranjo, Jacob Miranda and Lindsey Miranda; and 11 great grandchildren who were all the apple of her eye. Additionally, Sylvia is survived by her two sisters, Evangelina Miranda and Carolina Kates (Joe), as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers to escort Sylvia to her final resting place are Joseph Naranjo, Joshua Naranjo, Justin Naranjo, Jacob Miranda, Ernest Robles and Jose J. Miranda III. Honorary pallbearers are Marcos Charalambous, Phillip Anthony Sanchez, Derek Copple and Tony Reyes.
A very special thank you to mom’s niece, Mickey Copple, and her husband, Derek, for their care of mom during her illness, only as nurses can do for one another. Mom spoke to that as a special time that she will take with her — thank you.
Sylvia Ojeda, a classy woman, a woman of strength, a woman of faith, a woman of love — you will be missed. We love you, Mom, and thank you for being our rock.
In lieu of flowers, Sylvia requested that any donations be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital Texas.
Sylvia’s family will receive visitors beginning at 11:00 am, Monday, September 4, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A rosary will begin at 12:00 noon. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 am, Tuesday, September 5, at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica with burial following at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson.
