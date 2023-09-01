Sylvia Montie Ojeda

GALVESTON, TX — Sylvia Montie Ojeda, a woman of great faith, love, and strength in her family and community, passed away peacefully at the age of 80 on August 26, 2023, in Galveston, Texas. She was born Sylvia Montie Sanchez on August 18, 1943, in Wiergate, Texas. Her parents moved the family to California when she was a young child, and she grew up the fifth of six children, in a household including 3 brothers and 2 sisters, in Delano, California. She graduated from Delano High School in 1961.

After high school, Sylvia continued her education at Bakersfield College where she studied and graduated from the nursing program. She embarked on a remarkable career spanning over six different decades, dedicating over 40 years of her life to Shriners Burn Hospital for Children, and a decade at UTMB, from where she retired. Her dedication to her profession was a testament to her selfless nature, always putting others’ needs before her own.

