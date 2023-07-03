ROUND ROCK, TX — Sylvia Marie Moore, a 45 year resident of Galveston until Hurricane Ike in 2008, passed away on June 27, 2023 in Round Rock, Texas. Sylvia was delivered at home by her grandfather, Dr. RJ Jennings, on September 24, 1933 in Windsor, Missouri to her parents, Robert Wilton and Evalynn Marie Jennings.
Sylvia graduated from Kearny High School in San Diego, California in 1951. She attended San Diego State College and was a member of the Alpha XI Delta Sorority. She graduated with a B.A. in Chemistry in 1955. Following graduation, she traveled across the country and attended Michigan State University pursing graduate studies in Chemistry. Sylvia met her husband of 55 years, Donald Moore, at Michigan State.
Sylvia was Galveston County Mother of the Year in 1975 due to her exceptional volunteer work with Girl Scouts of America’s as a Troop leader, Girl Scout Service Team Chairman and Troop Organizer for the West End of Galveston, as the PTA President at Island Elementary and Weis Middle Schools and Galveston PTA, League of Women Voters, Election Poll Judge, Sunday School teacher and AAUW President. Sylvia was a member of Galveston’s Trinity Episcopal Church, the Daughters of the King Chapter, Episcopal Women of the Church and Altar Guild. She helped organize the Galveston Bay Area Alpha XI Delta Chapter. She was a substitute teacher at various Galveston Public Schools. In 1975, Sylvia found her dream job as chemistry lab instructor at Texas A&M University at Galveston. She retired in 1996 after 21 years of teaching.
Sylvia enjoyed retirement by playing mah jong, belonging to Galveston Genealogy, participating in Beta Study Club which she is an Emeritus Member, serving as a Kettle Bell Ringer for the Salvation Army, participating in church activities and attending Galveston Bay Area Power Squadron functions with her husband, Don.
In 2008, with the Hurricane Ike destruction to their home and the lack of medical care in the area caused Sylvia and Don to move to Round Rock, Texas to live with their daughter, Meg. Sylvia became a member of St. Richard’s Episcopal Church, the Daughters of the King Chapter and participated in Wednesday Bible Study Class. She joined Round Rock New Neighbors and played mah jong in the Round Rock area.
A memorial service is scheduled on Friday, July 7, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Richard’s Episcopal Church, 1420 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock with Rev. Cameron Nations officiating. Sylvia’s ashes will be placed by her husband Don at the columbarium at Trinity Episcopal Church in Galveston with Rev. Jimmy Abbott officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org and Power for Parkinson’s, www.powerforparkinsons.org .
Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband Don and her brother Robert Jennings. Sylvia is survived by her daughter Donna Kuhn, of Orlando, Florida; her son Daniel Moore, of Pasadena, California; her daughter Margaret “Meg” Moore, of Round Rock, Texas; her granddaughters Natalie Kuhn, of Orlando, Florida and Samantha Kuhn-Roberson (Joel), of Orlando, Florida; her great grandson, Lionel Kuhn-Roberson, of Orlando, Florida; her sister Anne Peacock, of Vancouver, Washington; her sister Evalynn Malik, of Los Angeles, California; and her brother, Charles Jennings (Robin), of Fremont, California.
