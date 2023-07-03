Sylvia Marie Moore

ROUND ROCK, TX — Sylvia Marie Moore, a 45 year resident of Galveston until Hurricane Ike in 2008, passed away on June 27, 2023 in Round Rock, Texas. Sylvia was delivered at home by her grandfather, Dr. RJ Jennings, on September 24, 1933 in Windsor, Missouri to her parents, Robert Wilton and Evalynn Marie Jennings.

Sylvia graduated from Kearny High School in San Diego, California in 1951. She attended San Diego State College and was a member of the Alpha XI Delta Sorority. She graduated with a B.A. in Chemistry in 1955. Following graduation, she traveled across the country and attended Michigan State University pursing graduate studies in Chemistry. Sylvia met her husband of 55 years, Donald Moore, at Michigan State.

