Sylvia Galvan Sierra

GALVESTON, TX — Sylvia Galvan Sierra was born in Lafayette, LA on August 3, 1959 and moved to Galveston, TX in 1963. She was very involved in her children's schools and always volunteered to help with PTO functions. Sylvia had a love for crafting and you could often find her creating a new wreath for the season or a table decoration. Sylvia loved passing along family recipes and preserving family traditions. Above all, Sylvia loved her family. Our dear mother, Sylvia, sadly passed away on December 28, 2022, at the age of 63. Sylvia was a loving mother who adored her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased in death by her mother and father, Mary and Felix Galvan, her sisters, Yolanda, Lupe, and Dolores, her brothers, Ysidro, Jesse, and Jimmy. She is survived by her brother Louis Galvan (Courtney), her husband Greg Sierra, her daughters Amanda Espinosa (Chester) and Stephanie Medellin (Dez), her son Rey Medellin (Jesica), her stepdaughter Jaclyn Sierra, her bonus sons Richard and Junior Lazano, her grandchildren Marcos, Alan, Maria, Sabrina, Anthony, Mariah, Kimora, Bella, Dominic, Lucio and Matthew as well as numerous great grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends. Pallbearers: Marcos Gomez, Alan Gomez, Anthony Medellin, DJ Casas, Esmeralda Sierra and Louis Galvan Jr. Memorial service in her honor will be held at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 4-6 pm, followed by a celebration of life at the Galveston VFW from 7 pm - 11 pm

