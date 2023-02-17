HOUSTON, TX — Sydney Colleen Maxwell, 75, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. She was born February 8, 1948, in Galveston, TX, to Gladys and Perry Crenshaw. Sydney graduated from Ball High School in 1966 and then attended the UTMB School of Radiology, graduating in 1968. She worked as an x-ray technician for 35 years before teaching radiology at the College of Health Care Professionals in Houston for 10 years before retiring in 2014. Sydney enjoyed traveling, especially to Asheville, NC, and casino trips to Louisiana. She was a lifelong cat lover.
Sydney is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, and three brothers.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Wayne Maxwell, Sr.; daughter, Heather Maxwell; son, Wayne Maxwell, Jr.; sisters- and brothers-in-law, Janet and Woodrow Maxwell, Jr. and Lynn and Greg Gallagher; numerous nieces and nephews; and beloved cats, Sherlock and Roxie.
Sydney's family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Monday, February 20, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A rosary will begin at 6:30 pm. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 am, Tuesday, February 21, at St. Patrick Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Transitional Learning Center with a memo "For Tideway," where Sydney and Wayne's daughter resides. Donations may be addressed Attn: Carolyn Johnson, 1528 Post Office Street, Galveston, TX 77550.
Sydney's family wishes to extend special thanks to Loving Hope Hospice and Wayne's sister, Lynn Gallagher, for their compassionate care during Sydney's final days. Special thanks also to Sydney's physicians who took such good care of her - Dr. Alan Cororve and Dr. Todd Wilson.
