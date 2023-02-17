Sydney Colleen Maxwell

HOUSTON, TX — Sydney Colleen Maxwell, 75, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. She was born February 8, 1948, in Galveston, TX, to Gladys and Perry Crenshaw. Sydney graduated from Ball High School in 1966 and then attended the UTMB School of Radiology, graduating in 1968. She worked as an x-ray technician for 35 years before teaching radiology at the College of Health Care Professionals in Houston for 10 years before retiring in 2014. Sydney enjoyed traveling, especially to Asheville, NC, and casino trips to Louisiana. She was a lifelong cat lover.

Sydney is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, and three brothers.

