TEXAS CITY — Sybil Richbook, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023. She was born in Galveston, on June 30, 1927, to the late Rae and Ike Lippmann.
She married Seymour Richbook in 1947. She was a homemaker and co-owner of the family business, King's Jewelers in Texas City.
She is a survivor of the 1947 Texas City explosion. On the day of the disaster her younger sister insisted upon viewing the "fireworks". Sybil said they could go when she finished posting her letters. Moments later every window in the house emploded. The delay most likely saved their lives.
She was blessed with two sons. She was predeceased by her husband Seymour and her son James. She is survived by her son Brent Richbook and wife Sandy.
Sybil was a strong-willed woman who was fiercely protective of her family. She championed her son Jimmy after he contracted polio at the age of two. She was adamant that Jimmy not be left behind and that he should receive the same educational opportunities as his peers. As a result of her determination and persistence Jimmy was given a standard education. Jimmy excelled in school. He attained a Texas City High School diploma as well as earning a bachelor's and master's degree at the University of California, Riverside. His education culminated in a law degree from the University of Houston, thanks in no small part to his mother.
She is also survived by her sister Adele Regan of Tyler, Texas.
The family expresses its gratitude to nurses John and Chelsea on floor 11 at Jenny Sealy Hospital and to her caretaker, Miss Elaine.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Galveston Memorial Park, 7301 Memorial Street, in Hitchcock.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Texas City Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Avenue North, Texas City, Texas 77590.
