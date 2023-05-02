Susan Melinda Powell

GALVESTON, TX — Susan Thomas Powell, born November 9, 1951, in Houston, TX, to parents Evelyn and Vernon Thomas, lost her battle with cancer on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023. Susan is survived by her husband, Travers Powell; sisters Dorthy Thomas-Devoll and Christine Querner; brother William (“Bill”) Thomas; niece, Nicole Querner Paida; and, nephews John King, Jeff Querner and Brett Querner.
Susan was a long-time resident, coming to Galveston after graduating Sam Houston State College to begin teaching at The Sunshine School, where she was recognized as Special Education Teacher of the Year. After several years of teaching special ed., she attended and graduated South Texas College of Law, becoming a sole practitioner. Susan was also a loyal member of the Elks’ Lodge 126 in Galveston.
In Galveston, she met and married the love of her live, Travers Powell in 2000. Susan and Travers enjoyed travelling together to Mexico, Spain and Italy. Her favorite cities were Cadiz, Rota, and Seville in Spain and Roma, Amalfi, Sorrento, Capri and Ravello in Italy, saying that she could stay in Cadiz and Roma for the rest of her life.
A funeral mass will be held 2:00 PM Friday, May 5, 2023, at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica followed by a wake/celebration of her life at the Galveston Elks’ Lodge 126.
Susan will be forever missed by her family and many friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.