Susan Gayle (Carpenter) Sanders Feb 9, 2023

BEAVER, OK — Susan Gayle Carpenter Sanders, 73, of Beaver, OK passed away January 26, 2023.Susan's Memorial Service will be Saturday February 11, 2023 at 10:30am at the Beaver Church of Christ, 424 Ave E, Beaver, Oklahoma.
