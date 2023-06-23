GALVESTON, TX — Susan Ann Gould, a loving and devoted mother, nana, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2023, in Galveston, Texas. Born on May 31, 1951, in Galveston, Susan's kind and generous spirit touched the lives of all who knew her.
Susan was a legal secretary for over four decades. She was highly respected by her colleagues and clients alike. She volunteered as a Confraternity of Christian Doctrine (CCD) instructor, teaching religious education to children for many years. Additionally, Susan was a CASA volunteer, where she advocated for children in their best interest.
Susan was a devoted mother to her two children, Jonathan Gould and Lauren Schmid. She took great pride in their accomplishments and often spoke of the joy they brought to her life. Her love for her children extended to her five adoring grandchildren, Aiden and Reece Gould, and Jaxson, Owen, and Ella Schmid. Susan's greatest pleasure came from spending time with her family and friends, and she took every opportunity to shower them with love, support, and encouragement.
Those who knew Susan will remember her as a kind and generous soul, always willing to lend a helping hand or a listening ear. Her radiant smile brightened the lives of everyone she met, and her kindness left a lasting impact on the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know her.
In addition to her children, grandchildren and three nieces, Katherine, Andrea and Jennifer, Susan is survived by her loving sister, Linda Lou Overbeck, and her brother, Paul Guelfi. She is preceded in death by her parents, Yosfi and Loraine Guelfi. Susan's memory will live on in the hearts of her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Susan's family will receive visitors beginning at 4:00 pm, Sunday, June 25, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A rosary will begin at 5:00 pm.
Funeral mass will be 10:00 am, Monday, June 26, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with burial following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
