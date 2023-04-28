Steven Lowell Sanders

TEXAS CITY, TX — Steven Lowell Sanders passed peacefully on April 9, 2023. Steve was born on February 6, 1955 in Lansing, Michigan. Steve graduated high school in 1973 at Cooper City, Florida and joined the U.S. Army shortly thereafter. He was assigned to McNair Kaserne in Hochst, Germany where he met his wife of 45 years, Gail. The two were married May 28, 1977 in Texas City, Texas and have made it their home ever since.

Steve received his Private Pilot’s license in 1973 at the age of18. Flying was a hobby which he shared with both his father and wife for many years. Steve and Gail purchased a Cessna 170A in 1997 and flew it on the weekends for the infamous $100 hamburger, as well as taking trips to various destinations such as West Texas, Tennessee, and Michigan. Steve enjoyed spending time at the hangar and swapping tales with fellow pilots almost as much as being in the air.

